The ESM Who Da Guy Q&A With Florida’s William Hedleston

Full name: William Hedleston
Age: 15
Hometown and state: Cocoa Beach, Florida
Nickname: The Tank for three years ago at the locals only contest
Education: 9th grade
Homebreak: Tulip Street
Results: 2 x Atlantic surfing Federation East Coast champion 7 x NSSA East Coast United States champion, 2018 NSSA High School champion, 2018 NSSA United States Middle School champion, 10x NSSA Southeast Division champion, 2nd Place NSSA National championships, 2nd place in the 2018 National Kidney Foundation Junior Pro, 2 x Volcom East Coast United States Crusty Tour champion, 5th place at the 2019 Ron Jon Beach and Board Fest / WSL Junior Pro, 3 x Cocoa Beach Easter Fest champion, 4 x National Kidney Foundation amateur champion
Sponsors: Rip Curl, Ron Jons, Dakine , Slater Surf Designs , Longdoggers Cocoa Beach, Grom Social
First paddle-out: I was at a surf camp that my dad was running about 7 years ago and i wanted to ask him something and he kept on telling me to wait. i was just like if you don’t listen to me i am going surfing and my dad said no and to hold up but i grabbed a surf board from the beach anyway and paddled all the way out and caught a first wave which i rode all the way to shore.
Crew: Dc Luis and who ever else is out there
Strongest maneuver: on rail carves
Magic board: 5 x 18 x 3/16 Tomo and i like it because it is easy to control and it fits my style of surfing
Best day surfing: about three years ago at Boca Bronca, it was 6 ft and glassy and i was just ripping and i had a blast surfing with all of the locals giving me waves
Biggest day surfing: Costa Rica at Playa Hermosa, it was 8 to 10 ft and bombing
Best East Coast surf spot: Second Light at Patrick Air Force Base. Its a really fun, super ripple wave and its cool to see all the army planes go and land on the airstrip from out in the line-up
Best surf trip experience: The best surf trip I went on was to California’s Newport Beach because the waves were so good with big barrels- I broke three boards that day but it was worth it
Should Kelly retire or stay on tour and what should he do when he does hang it up: I think that Kelly should stay on tour because he is a great competitor for the guys on tour
Local hero: Kelly Slater because he is the GOAT and i look up to him not as a boss but as a friend
First surfboard: It was a 4 foot 6 inch Quietflight by Bruce Regan. It had a rasta paint job and I thought i just got the best toy of all time. It was a squash tail and I won my first comp it at the Salick National Kidney Foundation event in Cocoa Beach
Worst surf injury: split my knee open on my fin but i really haven’t had bad luck on hurting my self in surfing but lets knock on wood
Nastiest lineup: 16th Street south in Cocoa Beach. its bad because it carries all the kooks and the break is mushy and soft
Non-surfing sponsor: Costa Delmar because they have the best polarized sunglasses in the world
Worst wipeout: Summer 2019 at Huntington Beach shooting the pier on a 6 foot wave. My leash got wrapped around the pylons and I held me in place while I took a 10 wave set on the head and almost drowned. I tried to stay calm as I could, and finally got my leash off and made it up to the beach. My surfboard got beat up pretty bad but I survived and it was definitely one of the scariest moments of my life in surfing
Recommended website: youtube coast
How important is social media to you as far as your surfing goes? Well recognition plays a good part in our social media so I’d say very important for that
Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pick one you use most and why? Insta because its way easier to control than the others and its easier to post pics
Song in your head to surf with: Every Season by Roddy Rich
Time spent out of the water: At home between 3 5 hours a day but in calli its more like 6 to 8 hours a day
Best local hangout: The Cocoa Beach skate park because its cool to see all of your friends eat it
Personalized license plate: TUB3 RID3
Wheels: My dads Chevy Tahoe
Ambitions: At least to make it to the Triple Crown and do well like semis or quarters
Write Your Epitaph: Live life to the fullest and live it how you want so no one can take that away
Favorite quotation: Well its from a movie called Surfs Up and it states that ” Never Give Up Find A Way And Thats What Winners Do”
Inspirations: my dad. He’s my coach and my manager but we both love the sport and thats all we care about
Biggest virtue: Respect for the earth
Dirtiest habit (describe the vice): Bitting my nails
All-time buzz kill: Me telling my dad that he doesn’t know how to do a off the lip
Name drop somebody you’ve met: The Huntington Beach Bad Boy, Tito Ortiz of MMA fame. He’s a monster with arms as big as my head.
11th Commandment: Honor thy ocean
Breaking the law: I went fishing in a no trespassing area
William Hedelston GIF sequence from richard meseroll on Vimeo.
Biggest phobia: I’m scared of Waimea Bay
Lesson learned the hard way: Getting good grades
Message for today’s misguided youth: Honor your parents because they won’t be araound forever
Secret other life: To be honest if I wasn’t surfing I would be fishing every day
If I could pick a superpower… To be able to time travel to go anywhere I want
Jet-skis are for…Tow ins
If I could do one thing over again… Show more respect for my dad and to not be so argumenitive
I snaked… DC Luis because he keeps on catching all the waves
What does it mean to you to be an East Coast surfer? To be the best small wave rider there is
What is today’s surf culture lacking? Having respect for all.
What question should we have asked you but didn’t and please answer it: What size is my big wave board and the answer is a 5’9
Last words: Please don’t steal my waves