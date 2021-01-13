Vlogging: Gravy Goes To Hawai’i To Hang Out With JOB

January 13, 2021 • Ben Gravy, Vlogs

After conquering the raw and wooly big waves of Oregon with gutsy aplomb under the watchful eye of heavy water hellman Will Skudin, Ben Gravy heads over to the North Shore to possibly go next level with none other than JOB, the notorious King Of All Surf Vloggers himself. Who knows where the hell this is going to go but we can’t wait for this series of edits to come especially with photographer and videographer Ryan Mack lending a hand in capturing all the action and crazy shit they will no doubt get themselves into with Jamie O in th mix. Stay tuned, check-out our recent Ryan Mack portfolio here https://www.easternsurf.com/photos/ryan-macks-20-favorite-photos-from-2020/ and let’s hope Ben has a good health insurance policy hanging out with JOB. – Mez –

