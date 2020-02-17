Vlogs: Brett Barley & Co. Take Beating’s On Some Winter Nasty’s!

February 17, 2020 • Brett Barley, Videos, Vlogs

For Brett Barley, and living his “Life On Water”, surfing the Outer Banks sometimes requires you take take a few hard beatings now and then.

it’s simply, if not brutally at times, all part of the game.

But, as Henry Hill / Ray Liotta famously say’s in the movie Goodfella’s, “every once and a while I’d have to take a beating. But by then, I didn’t care. The way I saw it, everybody takes a beating sometime”.

And, after watching some of the beatings Barley and fellow OBX surf gangsters take in his latest vlog, and some of the resulting barrels, we’re pretty sure that, at the end of the day, broken boards and all, they all could care less as well. – Mez –

PRINT ARCHIVES


About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine  has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM  brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms.

In 2017, ESM  has switched over to a 100% web-based platform and will continue to bring the most wide ranged coverage of East Coast surfers home and abroad.

 

ESM ON INSTAGRAM

[instashow columns="2" rows="2"]