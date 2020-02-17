Vlogs: Brett Barley & Co. Take Beating’s On Some Winter Nasty’s!

For Brett Barley, and living his “Life On Water”, surfing the Outer Banks sometimes requires you take take a few hard beatings now and then.

it’s simply, if not brutally at times, all part of the game.

But, as Henry Hill / Ray Liotta famously say’s in the movie Goodfella’s, “every once and a while I’d have to take a beating. But by then, I didn’t care. The way I saw it, everybody takes a beating sometime”.

And, after watching some of the beatings Barley and fellow OBX surf gangsters take in his latest vlog, and some of the resulting barrels, we’re pretty sure that, at the end of the day, broken boards and all, they all could care less as well. – Mez –