Vloggong: Surfing 30 – 40 ( mph. winds ) Winter Barrels With Brett Barley On The OBNC- Gnarly Stuff!

March 3, 2020 • Brett Barley, Videos, Vlogs

Surfing in a winter Winter Wonderland with vlog-meister Brett Barley including some dynamic POV’s using, Shaper Ian Blocks ( https://ianbalding.com ) innovative “tail block cam” ( my quotation marks ).

Barley thus explains: ” Season 2 : Episode 21– 50-60 mph winds cause flooding, that strands Jeffrey in Rodanthe, and I end up finding some barrels in the 30-40mph offshore winds that happen before dark. BUT THEN… the next day when it was suppose to be flat, I find some nice tubes and take my GoPro tail mount board from Ian Balding out for some creative fun! Making the most out of every swell we get :)” And that he does do in this tight, 15 minute edit. – Mez –

 

PRINT ARCHIVES


About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine  has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM  brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms.

In 2017, ESM  has switched over to a 100% web-based platform and will continue to bring the most wide ranged coverage of East Coast surfers home and abroad.

 

ESM ON INSTAGRAM

[instashow columns="2" rows="2"]