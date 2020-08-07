Demon Pits At “Cape Slabberas” W/ Barley, Gravy, R. Kelly & Co!

Maybe a cut or two just above a novelty wave, this small, mean, nasty, anonymous little Hatteras shorepound barrel, named”Cape Slabberas” by novelty wave wizard, Ben “Gravy” Graef wasn’t exactly classic OBNC hurricane tubes one drives 8 hours to catch. However, if you wanted a shot of serious adrenaline ( or a wrenched back like Brett ) Isaias truly provided it in grand slamming fashion with a talented crew of daredevil Dare County regulars along with a few chargers from Jersey. – Mez –

Tags: ben gravy, brett barley, hurricane isaias, lucas rogers, north carolina tubes, outer banks barrels, rob kelly, steve pittman