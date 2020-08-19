Vlogs: Brett Barley’s ‘How To Edit A Surf Video’ Video Is Good Stuff!

Brett Barley has come a very long way in a very short time and we don’t mean in his world renowned surfing abilities.

Brett’s most recent volg, from one of the surfing worlds most renowned vloggers by the way, show cases instead his fast tracking technical editing skills along with the creative thought process in putting together a surf video and points to a possible future path in his life when the sponsor checks, travel budgets and free boards stop coming as they inevitably will do some day.

And he is getting damn good at it and knows what he’s talking about as this top notch instructional video – taught in an easy to understand, everyman style of delivery – as clearly shown in this season 2 “Life On Water” edit so, instead of breaking down the course ourselves, here is Brett curriculum in his own writ below. – Mez –

So, you have some video footage of yourself surfing, or maybe your kids, and you want to make it into a movie… BUT, you dont know how to get started. I’m here to break down those barriers that have kept you from diving into video editing, and hope to get you going with making your own surf videos, as I do a walkthrough of editing one of my own, and share my entire thought process in doing so. – Brett Barley –

…WHAT WE’LL TALK ABOUT…

1. How to ORGANIZE Surf Footage

2. What EDITING PROGRAMS to Use

3. HUGE TIP To Easily Learn Any NEW PROGRAM

4. How to CHOOSE MUSIC

5. STEP-BY-STEP Walkthrough of EDITING a Surf Video

6. How to EXPORT Video for BEST QUALITY online

7. BEST PLACE TO GET MUSIC: https://www.epidemicsound.com/referra…