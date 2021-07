“Growing up in Cape Hatteras, NC lead me to a life revolving around the ocean. I became a Professional Surfer at the age of 18, and after 10yrs of chasing magazine photos, and video parts, started documenting my weekly adventures back in 2018 on YouTube. Chasing waves, or chasing Fish, it’s all about getting out on the water! Follow along as I share the beauty, and epic surf, this Island off the East Coast has to offer, including all my friends and family along the way”.