This is gonna be good.

Ben Gravy – The King Of All Novelty Waves – sacks up big time and trades in soft topping 2 foot river slop for legit, big waves in Oregon with the ultimate heavy water hellman, Will Skudin.

With the Great Skudini as teacher, guide and at the helm of the ski we feel good about your chances but be careful what you wish for and just be careful out there.

Bon chance homie and can’t wait to see the results ! – Mez –