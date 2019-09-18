Video: O’Neill’s Surgical Strike On Jersey For Dorian-Mission Accomplished…

When it comes to striking a hurricane swell, timing is everything. Anxiety stirred as Hurricane Dorian made its way up the Eastern Seaboard. The crew analyzed swell and wind charts from Cape Hatteras to Nova Scotia, hoping to make the right call. As we paced back and forth, Team O’Neill legend and East Coast specialist Cory Lopez finally gave the thumbs up to book our flights and head to New Jersey. The Strike Mission was on.

The crew descended upon Newark International Airport, comprised of Robbie McCormick, Dimitri Poulos, Cory Lopez and his son Luke “The Dude.” The excitement was high, and off-shore winds only added to the energy levels, unsure if we’d be surfing unruly storm conditions or paddle out with clear skies and peaks for miles.

Cory put on a barrel threading clinic, scoring multiple kegs throughout the day while Robbie and Dimitri perfected their backside tube-riding techniques with plenty of opportunities. Eight hours later, everyone’s arms were cooked, eyes bloodshot and skin thoroughly salted; exactly how a Strike Mission should end.

Although we scored on the trip, some areas in the Bahamas and the Carolinas were terribly affected by Hurricane Dorian. For more information on how you can aid in the relief effort, follow the links below.

Red Cross Relief Support: www.redcross.org

Waves For Water: www.wavesforwater.org