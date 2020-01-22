Video: More Morvil Destroying It In Portugal!

If you peeped our recent video post on www.easternsurf.com home page from one of our coasts hottest, up-and coming filmers, Logan Marshall you know doubt raised your eyebrows more than a few times watching Tarheel Gabe Morvil’s explosive surfing.

And you liked it, right?

Well, actually you loved it and that’s good ‘coz we got more-vil of this high flying, North Carolina super freak right here with Gabe’s current 5 minute highlight reel filmed in Portugal by Matt Tromberg.

You’ll love his surfing even more now – along with the classic Rodney Dangerfield bits included – after you watch the 20 year olds hard hitting, 2020 style both backside, front side and way above the lip.

If you did not view Logan Marshall’s kick-ass vid below then please click here https://www.easternsurf.com/videos/ncs-logan-marshall-dumps-killer-long-player-barrel-fest-edit/ to view excellent long player for more of Gabe’s antics and make it a double feature.

Kids got the gift. – Mez –

Gabe Morvil In Portugal from Matt Tromberg on Vimeo.