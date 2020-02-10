Video: Kepa And Pete Mendia Crush It Somewhere in The Southern Caribbean

This is great stuff you don’t want to miss as Pete Mendia takes young son Kepa on a strike mission to one of the Caribe’s best right hand points and they go buck wild on flawless, 4-6 waves.

Papi Pete’s surfing has been speaking ( loudly ) for itself for 25 years and counting. Now, with this recent Jason Apparicio filmed and edited drop, watching his talented right-footed wonder grom coming into his own one has to wonder how good this kid is going to be with an extra 50 pounds on his frame and a few more years of briney seasoning out in the water.

We’re betting really flipping good. – Mez –