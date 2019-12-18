VIDEO: Josh Burke’s Massive Airs In West Oz Edit!

Occupying 7th place on the North American QS rankings, 22 year old Josh Burke put together a more than solid 2019 campaign season. The Pride Of Barbados continues to develop nicely, most especially his more than impressive air game, as shown here in Josh’s new edit just sent in by pop’s Alan “Burkie” Burke” who was a dominant Caribbean / East Coast pro in his day himself. By the looks of it, the coconut certainly has not fallen very far from that tree as young Josh punts and makes some of the raddest airs we’ve seen in awhile somewhere in Western Oz doing Barbados, the Caribe and his dad’s legacy proud. Filmed by Tom Jennings and Rex, edited by Hunter Martinez. Check out Josh on Instagram at @joshburke

JB WA from Hunter Martinez on Vimeo.

