Video Interview With Evan Geiselman By Jason Preskitt

Evan Geiselman is a 28 year old professional surfer from New Smyrna Beach, Florida. He has surfed professionally for over 10 years. He is internationally known for his progressive style of surfing and has numerous professional wins along his career to date. Smryna Beach’s Jason Preskitt collared one of his towns favorite surfing son’s recently and sat down for a chat and a cup of coffee to discuss his career, interests outside of surfing, injuries, and his opportunity as an ambassador and test pilot for new wave pool technology from American Wave Machines ( think BSR Wave Ranch ) that is advancing surfing at an explosive pace.