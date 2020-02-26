Video: Dylan Graves’s Exploding Wedges, Iceberg Lettuce & S-Hot Surfing Here!

Maybe the best Dylan Graves edit to date surf action-wise and capturing what he does best- just having fun and getting paid ( still ) to do it.

And if he keep’s cranking out excellent drops like this he’s more than worth every penny and then some to his sponsors.

Kid makes you want to go surf, especially after listening to the Melvins “Honey Bucket” and just watching him live a life we would all love to be living . – Mez –

*FILMED BY: MATT PAYNE JASON MINI BLANCHARD REAGAN RITCHIE DAVE MALCOM ALEX KILAUANO ANDREW SCHOENER CHAD OAKLEY JIMMY WILSON BATMAN!