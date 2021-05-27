Video: “Ditch Pickle”, A Filthy Dirty Drop By Noah Schweizer & Company!

May 27, 2021 • Videos

With the amount of killer surfing footage here shot in dark, murky, choco brown ocean waters, Ditch Pickle is the perfect name for this new edit by Noah Schweizer co-starring surf bud, Cam Richards. A Ditch Pickle, after all, is a fishing slang term for freshwater, Largemouth Bass that love life in dark, murky, diarrhea colored waters of scum ponds and mosquito infested, water runoff canal ditches. And these two insanely talented rippers both love 1) fishing and 2) and getting barreled off their (b)asses in the oftimes sludge tinted waters of the North Atlantic especially. Take the bait and check this one out. – Mez –

