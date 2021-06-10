Video: ‘Crossing Borders’, Hot New Nica Edit From Will Deane & Friends

Will Deane and friends, including former top east coast pro surfer turned photographer / videographer / coach Asher Nolan, crossed borders from Costa Rica to Nicaragua chasing one of many May 2021 swells. Ending up at Hacienda Iguana, they enjoyed a week of pumping Colorados surf with relatively no crowd, plenty of tubes on tap, and lots of beat downs all filmed by his papi, Shawn Deane, Asher and local filmer, Jose. Young Will and his posse have been on our radar for well over two years now an they have definitely kept their edits skills with each drop right along with groms equally fast improving act in the water. Backed with a killer Fugazi track, Crossing Borders is a barrel riding fest that is es muy bueno well worth a viewing or three !

Crossing Borders from Will Deane on Vimeo.