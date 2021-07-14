Video: Ben Gravy’s Claim – “Absolutely Do NOT Try This !!!”

Channeling their inner Raimana, Ben Gravy takes a frothy crew out on his new Jetski to an outer New Jersey river mouth sandbar during TS Elsa and finds that 4 stroke assisted surfing is serious bid’ness that ain’t for ill prepared, uneducated dipshit throttle jockeys. And he is 1000 % right. Don’t try this at your home break, either on an inside or outside sandbar, unless you know unequivocally what the f’ you are doing. And always, always practice safety first with an extremely fine tuned, group situational awareness from the time you launch from the ramp to getting the ski back onto the trailer. That, and a pair of eyes in the back of your head, just might save you from a trip to the ER or even worse. – Mez –