After being holed up with ligament issues one of the best pro surf vloggers in the biz, Brett Barley, is back and kicking off season 3 of Life On Water with a big, loud bang with his take on Tropical storm Ana and it is a good-un!

Brett sez: “Kicking off Season 3 with Tropical Storm Ana sending a killer swell before the summer doldrums set in. What a special weekend chasing waves with friends, and putting my ankle to the final test! Though it’s still sore, we are good to go!”.