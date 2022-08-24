Alaska is home to over 34,000 miles of rugged coastline. The largest storms in the world produce massive open ocean swells that crash into endless, isolated beaches. Although the region is well documented and traveled, it still remains a surf adventurer’s dream–a frontier offering jaw dropping backdrops and vacant lineups. Team O’Neill athletes Brett Barley, Timmy Reyes, and Noah Wegrich embark on a cold water surf adventure in the latest offering of O’Neill Strike Missions: Northern Frontier. Watch Episode 8 now!
