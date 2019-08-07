The Vlog Life: Brett’s Back And Kicks Off Season Two!

After an eight week hiatus to mend a tweaked MCL ( medial collateral ligament ) the Outer Banks Brett Barley, arguably one of the best, most consistent surf vloggers anywhere, eases back into surfing action doing the summertime Frisco Disco while catching us up us up on what he’s been doing. More interestingly perhaps is the hint he dropped as to where he’s going teasing up at what’s in store for all his followers in episode two to follow. Wait for it, it’s at the very end of this inaugural installment as Double B kicks off in earnest season two of his excellently filmed and edited vlog series about the charmed surfing life he lives. – Mez –

Tags: blogging, brett barley, buxton, fresco nc, Hatteras, Namibia, outer banks, surfing North Carolina, video