In Jeffreys Bay, South Africa, Kelly fights to clear his mind and focus on the fun of surfing. That challenge proves tougher than expected after a back injury and a challenging head-to-head matchup in the competition. Kelly Slater: Lost Tapes gives fans the rare opportunity to witness never-before-seen footage and down to earth, unguarded interviews of the best surfer on the planet. From free surfs to travel to adventures around the world, these are uncut and unfiltered moments from before, after, and outside competition. Follow 11-time World Champion Kelly Slater as he navigates another transformative season of his legendary career still unfolding.
