“Soups” On! When Paulette Met Teddy In Barbados Mad Barrels Followed!

October 27, 2020 • Videos

You coulda’, woulda’, and shoulda’ been at any number of places to surf the copious swell that poured into The Canadian Maritimes all the way down to the southern Caribbean courtesy of hurricane’s Paulette and Teddy but Barbados’ east side looked like the place to be. Watch the Burke Boys, Josh and Jacob go mental in some of the best waves and beastly Bdos. barrel’s we have feasted our eyes on in quite some time as captured by their pop’s, Alan Burke who runs the popular Burkie Surf School and who obviously helped his groms develop some serious surfing skills http://blog.surfbarbados.net/  .

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

PRINT ARCHIVES


About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine  has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM  brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms.

In 2017, ESM  has switched over to a 100% web-based platform and will continue to bring the most wide ranged coverage of East Coast surfers home and abroad.

 

ESM ON INSTAGRAM

[instashow columns="2" rows="2"]