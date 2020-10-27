“Soups” On! When Paulette Met Teddy In Barbados Mad Barrels Followed!

You coulda’, woulda’, and shoulda’ been at any number of places to surf the copious swell that poured into The Canadian Maritimes all the way down to the southern Caribbean courtesy of hurricane’s Paulette and Teddy but Barbados’ east side looked like the place to be. Watch the Burke Boys, Josh and Jacob go mental in some of the best waves and beastly Bdos. barrel’s we have feasted our eyes on in quite some time as captured by their pop’s, Alan Burke who runs the popular Burkie Surf School and who obviously helped his groms develop some serious surfing skills http://blog.surfbarbados.net/ .

Tags: barbados barrels, barbados surfing, barbados waves, bathsheba surf, big waves, caribbean surf, hurricane paulette, hurricane paulette waves, hurricane surf, hurricane teddy, hurricane teddy waves, jacob burke, josh burke, soupbowls barrels