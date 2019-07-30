Push Play: We Are DVO And We Scored Bali …

July 30, 2019 • Push Play, Travel, Videos

The Duck Village Outfitters ( DVO ) owner / operator / photographer / videographer and Outer Banks surfing beach access rights hero / legend Mr.Bob Hovey, along with Barry Price Sr., Juan Carlos Gerena, and Dallas Tolson, hit Uluwatu and Padang Padang Bali for a little summer vacay and scored way better than all of us anchored to our respective right coast regions waiting ( and waiting and waiting …. ) for something, anything, rideable to hit our shores. And we’re still waiting while the guys returned home totally surfed out to wait along with us. – Mez –

