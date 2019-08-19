Video: Mad Ripping In The Caribbean!

Top east coast photographer / videographer extraordinaire from Florida, Brett Henninger of Hen Films fame just released his latest edit ( click orange link below to view ) from his recent excursions to the Caribbean side of Panama, the Bahamas and PR and www.easternsurf.com is happy and proud to bring it to you here as well. Please look for Brett’s “Tripping” adventure travel photo feature companion piece this coming Friday featuring rippers like Blaine Walck, Pete Mendia, Evan Miller, Parker Reid, Nathan Lowdermilk, Austin O’Neil among others. Video by Brett Henninger @papa_b_tv with additional filming by Matt Lantz and tunes from G-Force Studios.

https://youtu.be/Glgaz3mhDQc

Blaine Walck piped off his coconut at an undisclosed Caribbean beach break. For the full clip please click on the orange link above to view the entire film. Photo: Brett Henninger / Hen Films / @papa_b_tv