Push Play: Gabe Morvil Totalmente En Fuego In El Sal!

He’s not the young Wilmington Beach Wunderkind anymore. In fact Gabe Morvil’s gone from grom to a nearly full grown man quickly over the past few years and he’s surfing like one, surfing like one of the best Right Coast under 20’s we’ve seen in a long, long time. Check out Gabe’s latest drop filmed recently at the fabled right hand point at La Libertad who’s long, go on forever wall’s are suited perfectly for this shredders railed out style and judge for yourself. Somewhere Benny B. smiles. Filmed by brother Jeff Morvil and edited by Matt Tromberg. – Mez –

Gabe Morvil Cruising Hard In El Salvador from Matt Tromberg on Vimeo.

Tags: el salvador surfing, gabe morvil, la libertad, la punta la libertad, point waves