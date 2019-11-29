Push Play: Dream Day At RC’s, Exclusive Footy Here!

November 29, 2019 • Push Play, Videos

“Winter has arrived!!! First major swell of the season sent PUMPING surf up and down the Florida coast with multiple days of well overhead waves and pristine conditions. We set up shop with the #Zcam and #Inspire2 for the day at RCs and scored some incredible footage up and down the beach. Enjoy and hit us up to get your surf session captured!!!”.  🎥🏄🏼‍♂️🤘🏻 – by NPI Productions / Dalton Smith / @npiproductions | @thelifeofdaltonsmith . Look for a full swell gallery this incredible two days of waves this Monday on www.easternsurf.com! Home page photo of Sam Duggan by Dugan.

PRINT ARCHIVES


About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine  has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM  brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms.

In 2017, ESM  has switched over to a 100% web-based platform and will continue to bring the most wide ranged coverage of East Coast surfers home and abroad.

 

ESM ON INSTAGRAM

[instashow columns="2" rows="2"]