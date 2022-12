“Now boarding” highlights my year as a 14 year old here at home in the Outer Banks as well as my trips to the North Shore, El Salvador, Mexico, Costa Rica and Waco Surf in TX.

I hope you enjoy it – Will”.

Don’t worry Will, we sure as heck did and so will you out there in ESM / www.easternsurf.com land.

This video ( filmed by Asher Nolan and dad Shawn Deane ), and young Deane’s surfing, is amazing .