The diminutive, 12 year old Dare County dynamo hit’s Hawaii and tests himself at OTW, Backdoor, Pipe, Logs and Haleiwa. If there was ever a Bright Futures scholarship for taking on the North Shore at that young of an age he’d surely be a recipient. Filmed by Shawn Deane / Secret Spot Surf Shop, Spencer Suitt, Sam Sykes and Mark Peer, edited by Logan Marshall. – Mez –

Will Deane / Consequence from Will Deane on Vimeo.