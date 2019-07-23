Nate Behl Answers Our Barley Highlight Reel Challenge Big Time …

Less than a week ago, barely five days ago in fact, we posted Brett Barleys “Highlight Reel” or “the best of the best of Brett” as we put it showcasing nothing but A+ quality clips from his past 18 months of nearly non-stop video blogging. Our closing words in the post were, and we quote,” This ain’t no vlog friends, this is pure 24 carat video gold and we challenge anybody on the East Coast, hell the entire country, to put something like this together with nary a B-clip to be found… If theres’ another film out there thats as good wave-for-wave, ride-for-ride than ( Barleys ) “Highlight Reel” we’d surely love to see it”. We don’t know where in the surfing world Nathan Bell is at this exact time, or if he actually read our glowing Barley review, but one thing we do know is the south Floridian just just splashed the pot pushing all his chips – and his best clips – to the middle of the table with his very own highlight reel – in memory of Bajan surfer Zander Venezia – not only answering our challenge but raising the ante even higher. Anyone else? – Mez –