Part 2 of 11 Episodes Presented By Outerknown :

In episode 2, presented by Outerknown, Kelly Slater heads to the next event at Bells Beach early to refocus after a disappointing start. In the iconic surf town of Torquay, Australia, he connects with the rich surf scene and inspires the young local surfers. With one of the biggest swells in memory headed towards Bells, he surfs as much as possible and dials in his quiver before the crucial event.