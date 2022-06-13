In the premiere episode, presented by Outerknown, The Tom Brady / Tiger Woods / Rafael Nidal of surfing, Kelly Slater prepares for the start of the 2019 WSL Championship Tour and the hunt for his twelfth World Title. Before the demanding season begins, he trains his body and fuels his mindset with the people and passions that make the Gold Coast of Australia feel like home. Some old Dudes truly rule because they work at it . Check back for the following 10 episodes to com ( yes ten ! ) , this is going to be an amazing documentary presentation of an individual athlete the surfing world – and sports in general – has never seen before ! Click below …