Good Gravy! Ben “Gravy” Graeff’s For The Dream” Movie Trailer

We love Ben Gravy. We love what he does and, what you don’t know about him, he tells you str8 up in his usual honesty in his much anticipated long player, “For The Dream”. What you do know about him, well, you might be surprised there is so much more to his redemptive, feel good story and the person he is. Just a good dude trying to be a good role model in a world full of bad times, bad actors and more temptations and downer situations for younger kids then ever before. Check out this little taste of gravy and look for the full drop soon narrated by the inimitable Chris Cote himself. And, if by chance, your in New Smyrna Beach Februray 5th, check out the movies premier at the Florida Surf Film Festival at the Atlantic Center For The Arts and hit the link here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/for-the-dream-starring-ben-gravy-sweet-adventure-and-beyond-sunset-tickets-247231033677?aff=ebdsoporgprofile for information, ticket sales and directions to the event location. – Mez –

For the Dream Trailer from Florida Surf Film Festival on Vimeo.