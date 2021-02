Good waves, good energy and good times ripping Playa Hermosa by two of the East Coasts most promising groms, North Carolinas Will Deane and New Jersey’s Seamus “Moose” Carey. A really great, let the good times roll edit – and don’t we all need more of that right now – by papi Shawn Deane of Meridian Media Works.

Vida Hermosa / Will Deane & Seamus Carey from Will Deane on Vimeo.

Tags: costa rica surfing, playa hermosa surfing, seamus carey, will deane