Co-Vids: The King Of Novelty Waves, Cape Hatteras Point

Brett Barley’s Life On Water: Season 2 , Episode 45

“Cape Point out in Buxton, NC is one of the most special places in the world. From a right point, to a left point, to A-Frame shorebreak wedges… It is one of the most rare of waves when it sets up just right, because even then it is usually short lived. Cape Hatteras is shaped the way it is, along with the pinnacle of Cape Point, due to the Labrador Current and Gulf Stream current colliding directly offshore. Is there a more dynamic sandbar in the world?!”. – Brett Barley –

Nope. Check it out here … – Mez –

Filmed by Brett Barley, Jeffrey O’Neil, Casey Barley, Ben Gravy and Sean Benik

