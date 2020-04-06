Co-Vid’s: The 2020 PR Shred Sessions W/ Santamaria, Reynolds, Anderson, Gravy & Co!

Watch as Hector Santamaria, Leif Engstrom, Dane Reynolds, Craig Anderson, Andrew Doheny, Raymond King, Ben Gravy, Victor Bodrie, Raul Hernandez, and Gabriel Canals shred, tear, lacerate, bludgeon and generally rip the ever lovin’ shittake out of anything they can paddle their boards into – especially the always under rated / under exposed Santamaria – on PR’s west coast in “Snowbird”. Shot and edited by Nick Eaton ( @nick_eaton_lifeinfocus ) at Life In Focus Productions, this one is totally en fuego!

Snowbird – Puerto Rico Edit – Winter 2020 from Life in Focus on Vimeo.

Tags: Andrew Doheny, ben gravy, caribbean surfing, craig anderson, Dane Reynolds, hector santamaria, leif engstrom, puerto rico waves, raul hernandez, Raymond King, victor bodrie