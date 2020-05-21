Co-Vid’s: Swing & A Miss! OBX Dodges Arthur, Gets Good Surf

May 21, 2020 • Brett Barley, Videos

Buxton’s Brett Barley talks surfing, Tropical Storm Arthur, fishing with the Lunkerhunt soft bait “Phantom Spider” ( for which Brett shot an award winning website video promo for the trippy, highly effective rig ), the gradual re-opening of the Outer Banks and Jesus. Another well rounded, excellently filmed ( surf videography by Jeffrey O’neil ) and edited vlog episode from one of the best, most recognized surfing/ ocean lifestyle vlogger’s in the biz hands down.  – Mez –

Check out the Brett Barley shot, edited and produced Lunkerhunt video below. The guy definitely has a career brewing whenever he decides to move on from surfing …

