South Florida’s Nate Behl just keep’s them coming, one five alarm on-fire video after another with some of the sickest barrels you could ever hope to score in a lifetime he seems to get on the reg. Not a single clunker in the batch, all prime, grade A surf Mc Nastiness first clip to last and the leading contender for ESM video of the year. – Mez –

Tags: desert point, indo barrels, nate behl, nate mc nasty