Co-Vids: NC Grom Phenom Will Deane, Next Big Thing From The OBX?

At 11 years young can you possibly imagine having all the surf breaks between Duck Pier and Hatteras Village as your personal surfing / training playground? Can you also fathom having a dedicated family support unit behind your passionate dreams of one day competing on the worlds biggest pro surfing stages with committed sponsors such as Secret Spot Surf Shop, Quiksilver, Oakley, Sanuk, Futures Fins, Orion Surfboards and Pro-Lite onboard fueling that lofty goal? Throw in the ESA All-Star status to his 5 tool kit ( family support, sponsorship, rail game, air attack, slabby, barrel riding skills ) and young Will Deane, with his quickly developing skills, could be the next homegrown Big Thing to emerge from the Outer Banks following in the Sasquatch sized foot prints of Noah Snyder, Jesse Hines, Matt Beacham and Brett Barley, the current and Biggest Thing ever from the region. He’s a long way off from the QS or World Tour / Italo status but he’s gotta be stoke-ed on his chances in the coming years to launch out of the Pirate Coast and into international orbit if he can stay on course, maintain the solid backing and keep taking his raw, young skills to next levels. We sure as heck like his chances! – Mez –

Will Deane / Quarantine Outer Banks from Will Deane on Vimeo.