Brett Barley and top flight videographer Jeffrey O’neil avoid the crowds and take the 4 wheel drive track less driven nailing one of the sessions of the year. In other words, they are shepherds, not sheep and proving that sometimes the grass – and the sandbars – is greener along Highway 12 if you have a sense of adventure. And check Bretts stunning, tail cam views of from deep inside the barrel at minute 24.00, some of the best East Coast water footy we have ever seen full stop! – Mez –