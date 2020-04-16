Co-Vids: New Hammy Shaper-Surfer Mikey Weeks Speaks… And RIPS!

“Shaping in New Hampshire is Great because I don’t have to listen to anybody”. Joe Radano drops another excellently executed video of New Hampshire shaper / shredder ( or is it shredder / shaper ? ) Mike Weeks then gets the hell out of the way and let’s his subject explain himself in his own, un-filtered words – and top notch surfing -and the drop is all the better for it. You gotta love a dedicated guy who says things like “Shaping in New Hampshire is Great because I don’t have to listen to anybody” and “I’d describe my boards as manic fever dreams”. Weeks comes across as real and honest as it gets and totally dedicated to his craft while doing it his way. In other words his gig and mindset is totally simpatico with the archtype New England surfer ethos of no hype and bullshit walks. With additional rides featuring Max Fatello, Kainalu Nichols, Perry Reynolds and Kyle Linesman, along with additional footage by East Coast legend Ralph Fatello and son Max, still photos by Joe ‘Get In The Van” Carter and additional water footage by Brayden Ruderf, we really, really dig this well done edit and think you will too so push play and groove on it. – Mez –

Tags: joe carter, joe radano, kai nichols, longboarding, max fatello, mikey weeks, new hampshire surfing, ralph fatello