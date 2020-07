Probably one of the most far travelled, well rounded, non singlet wearing east coast pro ripper now right up there with Balaram. Nate “Mc Nasty’s” gnarly as it comes tube riding fearlessness, coupled with a highly ( in all ways ) dynamic air game, makes him one of the best Right Coast freesurfer’s of the moment if not the best. Don’t think so? Push play and learn. – Mez –

Nate Behl in TUBE HOG from Nate Leal on Vimeo.