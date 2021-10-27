Co-Vids: Mysto Frisco – Invest 95 Brings It Hard Somewhere South Of The Cape

October 27, 2021 • Brett Barley, Videos

Brett Barley and the Buxton Boys scored a radically barreling, Mysto Frisco shorebreak slamming into three feet of water ( and onto nealy dry sand at the low tides ) from the Invest 95 swell. It wasn’t huge but the storms position, the overall conditions and gnarly weather made it indelibly memorable and unique and  something I had personally never experienced before in that area in my five plus decades of traveling there. Look for my photo gallery from the two day ‘Mysto Frisco Sessions’ this Friday. Filmed by Jeffrey O’Neil / Real Watersports here is BB’s take on it. – Mez –

–Season 3: Episode 7– “We found some perfect offshore tubes, just grinding and running down the beach, and scored! Jeffrey got in the water to film the epic shore break fun 🙂 Hope y’all enjoy!”. – Brett Barley –

PRINT ARCHIVES


About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine  has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM  brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms.

In 2017, ESM  has switched over to a 100% web-based platform and will continue to bring the most wide ranged coverage of East Coast surfers home and abroad.

 

ESM ON INSTAGRAM

[instashow columns="2" rows="2"]