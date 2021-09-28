Co-Vids: Mex Madness – Nils Schweizer Has Pelotas Bigger Than Beach Balls!

September 28, 2021 • New Release!, Travel, Videos

Before heading home to rip the snot out of his favorite ( East Coast ) hometown beach break in New Smyrna Beach, Florida during hurricane Larry, this diminutive in stature hellman of the highest order was filmed ( to the lilting tune The Pina Colada Song no less ) punching way above his weight class at one of the worlds heaviest big wave rings anywhere in Mexico. After watching him charge this widow maker beach break it is obvious that his cojones are so huge that we don’t  know how he even walks around let alone surf with a pair like that. – Mez –

 

