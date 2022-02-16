Co-Vids : Lopey & Team O’Neill Kill It Salina Cruz!

This page brought to you by our Friends Of The Porpoise WRV and please check ’em out here at https://www.waveridingvehicles.com or follow on Instagram at @wrv1967

Cory Lopez still has it and we mean really has it and not like we need to validate the World Tour workhorse or anything. It’s just so cool to0 see a stone cold ripper like him, whom we’ve been shooting and filming since he was 9 years old, looking like he’s barely lost a step. And hey, we all get older and, at some point, it’s all about making adjustments and conquering the results un-foreseen consequences ( like ‘effing up a knee a few years back for Lopey ) and seeing if you can make it through to the otherside. And after peeping this fresh, shite-hot O’Neill Strike Mission’s drop there is absolutely NO denying Cory has done exactly that. Watch and behold in wonder one of the best pro surfers ever – now in his mid-40’s – wailing on his fabled backhand at Salinas like he’s in his early 20’s. Also featuring one of our faves, Noah Wegrich along with fellow top O’ killer, Eli Olson. – Mez –