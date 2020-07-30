Co-Vid’s: “Looks So Fun”! And It Is- For July on the OBNC W / Brett Barley & Co.

So, it’s not quite the named storm swell and video footy we’re hoping to feast on right now but it’ll certainly do for this time of year anywhere on the East Coast. For Brett Barley and friends ’tis better to sup on whatever oceanic appetizers Ma’ Ocean kitchen puts on the table right now while waiting to dine on the main course that will surely come. And it’s looking like sooner than later for those next summer special entree’s to be on offer and, in the mean time, these tasty lil’ tidbits will do indeed. – Mez –