Co-Vid’s: Locked Down & Not In? Watch Cam Richards Go HAM!

“That means if you get just one extra flare a week, just one, a gork, a ground ball — a ground ball with eyes! — you get a dying quail, just one more dying quail a week and you’re in Yankee Stadium.” Crash Davis / Bull Durham. Cam Richards is not competing for an MLB roster spot but in his latest 2019 highlight reel video, For What Its Worth, he looksthisclose to making it to the surfing big leagues if he can just squeeze out a few more crucial hit’s in 2020 IF and when the season might resume again. Now ranked 29th on the QS all we can say is keep swinging for the fences Cam and no more bush league bus rides for you, Meat! – Mez –

For What It’s Worth from Layne Stratton on Vimeo.