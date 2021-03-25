Co-Vids: Josh Burke Home Cooked Soups!

One reason we’re stoked that the WSL’s gears are slowly staring to grind forward and getting sprung from lockdown is to be able view what level the Caribbean’s Josh Burke will take his incredible act on the 2021 QS. Surely the archipelagos best high performance surfer ever, hailing from the tiny island paradise of Barbados, we can’t wait to see where the affable Bajan might rise in the rankings and this video might provide some clues as to his chances. The QS circuit is a hard slog where mental capacity to deal with all kinds of shite might be as important as how good your surfing is. if this video is any indication we say the kid has half that equation on, well, lockdown. Land footy by Alan Burke, water Paul Larrier. – Mez –

Tags: barbados, caibbean surf, caribbean surfing, carribean waves, josh burke, soup bowl, soupbowls barrels