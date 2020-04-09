Co-Vids: Jason Apparicio “We’re Not Going Anywhere Besides Surfing!”

Trinidad / Tobago based surf coach and former touring pro ripper, Jason Apparicio drops episode 11 with this Coronavirus inspired montage culled from his JASA ( Jason Apparicio Academy ) surf camps showcasing promising top youth fully shredding under his tutelage. Among the rippers with excellent footy are east coasters Kepa Mendia, Ava Mc Gowan, Daniel Glennings as well as a full brigade of young local talent from the beautiful, sun and surfed kissed archipelago laying down progressive tracks in the Caribbean. Look out world, the gen next Caribe surf crew is coming and Jason is going to help get them there ! For more info on JASA and getting with this high performance program go to https://jasonappariciosurfacademy.com for all you need to know and with our highest recommendation. – Mez –

Tags: ava mc gowan, caribbean surfing, daniel glennings, jason apparicio, jason apparicio surfing acadamey, kepa mendia, surfing airs, tobago surfing, trinidad