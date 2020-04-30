Co-Vid’s: It’s Groundhog Day All Over Again, And Again, And… Brett Barley Season 2 Episode30

“I was in the Virgin Islands once. I met a girl. We ate lobster, drank piña coladas. At sunset we made love like sea otters. That was a pretty good day. Why couldn’t I get that day over and over and over again?” Bill Murry / Phil Connors in Groundhog Day

Well, in lieu of ice cold boat drinks, buttered langosta and bikini clad beach girls posted up at a perfect, tropical point break this kind of surfing Groundhog Day scenario on the Outer Banks is one we hope we’ll never wake up from. – Mez –

Tags: brett barley, cape hatteras surfing, cape hatteras tubes, dep tubes, life on water, north carolina barrels, north carolina surfing, outer banks barrels, vlogs