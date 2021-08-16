Co-Vids: Gravy Gets A Wedge-ie !

August 16, 2021 • Ben Gravy, Videos, Vlogs

Good times in sunny summertime Cal with Ben Gravy and the gang getting a whole bunch of fun waves at the infamous Wedge. Except going… right?

Ben’s take on this his new vlog episode here : “The Wedge is exactly known for perfect or beautiful waves. It’s more known for massive wedges that slam down on the beach with the sound of thunder. However, on the right day, usually when it’s a bit smaller, the wedge can be absolutely see through, picturesque & perfect. Today we scored some of the most fun tubes I’ve ever surfed out there & stoked we were on it! FOR THE DREAM!! – Ben”.

